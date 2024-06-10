Hollywood Writers from ‘SNL,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ Recruited in Desperate Effort to Gin Up Young Voter Support for Biden

If nothing else, Hollywood writers know how to pitch a story. But even they will have a tough time landing this hard sell.

Hollywood writers from shows including NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation have reportedly been recruited by a Biden super PAC to craft social media ads and other forms of media messaging targeted at millennial and gen Z voters — the exact cohorts that have grown cold on the 81-year-old commander in chief.

Won’t PAC Down has brought together Hollywood writers, directors and producers in a downtown Los Angeles loft space to cook up ideas to woo young voters into supporting the deeply unpopular Biden. The group’s first actual ads — which will only appear on social media and streaming platforms — are expected to drop in early July, according to a Politico report.

The Hollywood types involved in the project boast credits from Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, and Big Mouth. They have been meeting monthly for the last half year, with the PAC reportedly aiming to spend $20 million to $25 million on the endeavor.

Young, woke voters have increasingly turned their backs on Biden, largely over Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist organization, but also other factors including runaway inflation that has caused consumer prices to skyrocket to unprecedented levels.

Many young voters also bristle at Biden’s age — at 81, and showing increasing signs of serious cognitive decline, he is older than many of their grandparents.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent NPR poll shows Biden leading former President Donald Trump by only four points with those under age 45. That represents a huge shift from 2020, when Biden led Trump by double digits.

The panic in the Biden camp is palpable.

Biden recently rammed through $7 billion in student loan forgiveness — a political ploy that effectively makes taxpayers foot the enormous bill.

Now the new Hollywood writers room is trying to convince them that Biden is their man.

“We’re taking the best young writers and directors, who are the age and demographics of the people we’re targeting, using poll-tested messaging, and shaping it in a way that will resonate with young people and get them excited,” Travis Helwig, a former head writer for Crooked Media who is now leading the super PAC’s writers’ room, told Politico.

