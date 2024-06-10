Watch: Pop Star Chappell Roan Explains Why She Rejected Joe Biden’s Invitation to Perform at White House Pride Month Event

Celebrity support for Joe Biden is drying up fast.

Pop star Chappell Roan is the latest entertainment figure to snub the 81-year-old Biden, saying she rejected an invitation to perform at a White House event celebrating Pride Month.

During an appearance at New York’s Governors Ball festival on Sunday, Chappell Roan dressed as the Statue of Liberty and told the crowd that she wants “liberty, justice, and freedom for all” — including “for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Though she didn’t elaborate, her reference to “oppressed people in occupied territories” appears to reference Gaza.

“In response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride,” Roan said, “we want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

A representative for the singer told Variety that the White House had reached out to Roan via her management and was declined.

“I am in drag of the biggest queen of all,” she continued. “But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes, ‘Give me your tired, your poor; your huddled masses yearning to breath free.'”

“That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women’s rights. And it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Chappell Roan is the latest celebrity to refuse or withdraw support for Biden. Many stars see the unpopular Biden as damaged goods who will only hurt their personal brands, especially when it comes to young, woke fans who are anti-Israel.

Other celebs who have declined to support Biden in 2024 include Cardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and radio host Charlamagne tha God.

