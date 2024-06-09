5 Celebrities Who Regret Endorsing Joe Biden in 2020

Several big-name celebrities have come out expressing their regret for endorsing President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, saying that they will not be supporting his campaign for re-election this year.

Here are five popular celebrities who have said they will not support Biden in 2024.

Actor, WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson told Fox and Friends in April.

Watch Below:

The WWE performer turned movie star went on to say that his decision to endorse Biden in 2020 stoked division that he doesn’t want to see happen again.

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I’m not going to do that,” Johnson said. “Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me.”

“The takeaway after that [Biden endorsement], months and months and months, I started to realize, like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,” he continued.

“So I realize now, going into this election, I’m not going to do that. I wouldn’t do that, because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement,” he added.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God

SiriusXM’s The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God told The View a few weeks ago that he will not endorse Biden, adding, “both candidates are trash,” after the show’s co-hosts repeatedly urged him to endorse Biden for a second time.

“I’m definitely voting in November but I want to focus on issues, not individuals,” he said.

The radio host went on to say that he has seen The View co-hosts try to influence other guests to endorse Biden.

“I’ve seen y’all do this on The View before,” he said. “I saw y’all do this to [rapper] Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Raphael Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff.”

“That’s your opportunity to say, ‘Well, clearly he’s talking about President Biden.’ Why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?” Charlamagne asked.

Rapper Cardi B

“I feel like people got betrayed,” Cardi B told Rolling Stone of Biden last month.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper added. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

Cardi B went on to say that while she has viewed Trump as a threat, she has felt “layers and layers of disappointment” while living under the Biden administration, citing domestic and foreign mismanagement, a high cost of living, and low wages, adding that little is being done about these issues.

Actor Michael Rapaport

In March, Rapaport said he won’t vote for Biden in November, adding that a vote for former President Donald Trump “is on the table.”

“My political views have changed immensely,” the character actor, recently featured on Fallout and Only Murders in the Building, said. “I will not vote for Joe Biden. At this point, when we’re doing this interview, voting for Trump is on the table.”

Watch Below:

“I won’t vote for Biden. At this point voting Trump is on the table (…) I won’t support anyone anti-Israel or anti making USA safe,” Visegrad24 spoke with @MichaelRapaport about his how his political views have changed since Oct. 7th. Link to full interview in the comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FAxhxOJleq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 29, 2024

“People are like, ‘What are you talking about?’ That’s my reality. I will not support anybody who’s anti-Israel. I will not support anybody that is anti-making America safe,” Rapaport continued.

The comedian added that he is not supporting anyone who is “cool with the fact that I got to show my ID at least three or four times at the airport, but it takes you two minutes to cross the border. I’m not down with that shit.”

“I’m not down with police officers in the greatest city on earth getting beaten up — you’re an illegal immigrant, and then you have no bail,” Rapaport asserted. “I’m not getting caught up or suckered into these race politics or any of that bullshit anymore.”

Last week, Rapaport reacted to a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the business records trial, saying, “I’m predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it.”

I’m predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 30, 2024

Director Oliver Stone

“I voted for him — I made a mistake!” Stone told actor Russell Brand last year, referring to Biden — adding that he is worried the president is dragging the country into a potential World War III with Russia.

“This is a potential World War III,” the Oscar-winning director said. “This is the same situation as World War I, in a sense. The stupidity of it — because of the alliances and the fears and the built-up phobias.”

Stone went on to suggest that the president needs to be stopped, and admitted that he voted for Biden in 2020 because he thought “he was an old man now,” and that “he would calm down” and “be more mellow and so forth.”

“I didn’t see that at all,” Stone said.

Watch Below:

"I voted for him – I made a mistake!" @TheOliverStone flags his concerns about the US's involvement in the Ukraine & Russia war – don't miss our full conversation streaming SOON on Rumble pic.twitter.com/FW3TXBjRm7 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 28, 2023

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.