Supermodel Naomi Campbell Worried About Young Women Not Having Children: ‘My Mum Had Nothing, She Made It Work. It’s Worth It’

Naomi Campbell, a British supermodel, expressed worry that young women may not be having children for economic reasons.

Campbell told The Times that Generation Z should not forgo having children early.

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’” said Campbell. “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

Campbell, age 54, has been raising two children as a single parent after birthing via surrogacy in 2021 and 2023.

“I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school,” she said. “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future.”

Campbell still commended Generation Z for being open to talk about mental health.

“​​Young people feel comfortable to come out and share that they have a problem. Before you were considered crazy or self-obsessed if you said, ‘I am going to see a psychologist or psychiatrist or a shrink.’ That is ignorant; there is nothing wrong in that, bettering your quality of life. There is nothing wrong in going to rehab to recover,” she said.

“I had therapy back in the day but I feel like being in the recovery programme has been a good therapy for me. I never felt alone,” she added. “I have a great group and we all uplift each other doing conference calls. I can get on that call and trust who is on that call. It’s got me through. It’s all I need now.”

As noted by the Independent, the birth rate in England and Wales has fallen to “its lowest level since records began in 1939.”

“The ONS recently reported that ‘total fertility,’ calculated based on the birthrate across different age groups, fell to 1.49 children per woman in 2022,” it noted. “That figure is said to be well below the rate of 2.1 needed to maintain a steady population without significant immigration.”

