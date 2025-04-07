WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump hosted the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in an East Room celebration at the White House on Monday.

Months removed from their World Series victory over the New York Yankees in October, in just five games, the star-studded Dodgers team joined Trump at the White House to commemorate their victory.

“Over the course of this amazing season, the members of this team gave us some of the most incredible performances ever seen on the baseball diamond,” Trump said.

He heaped praise on reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani for his historic season, in which he became the first player ever to steal more than 50 bases and hit over 50 home runs in a season, establishing the “50-50 club.”

“Even more incredibly, Shohei clinched that achievement in what some have called the greatest game ever,” Trump noted.

“On September 19, 2024, he did the unthinkable by going six for six… against the Marlins with three homers, ten RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. Other than that, it was not a great game,” Trump joked.

The president also complimented Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and poked fun at the Boston Red Sox for trading Betts to Los Angeles years ago. Betts and Freeman are among the best in the game.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is a future Hall of Famer, spoke on behalf of the team and presented Trump with a jersey.

“This is an incredible honor for me to stand here today representing the Los Angeles Dodgers and this group of staff and players behind me today,” Kershaw said.

He applauded the sacrifices of his teammates in pursuit of their championship goal.

“The selflessness and humility that each one of these players and staff have shown over the last year is truly an inspiration,” Kershaw said. “They have constantly played hurt, switched positions, and taken the ball to put the team first.”

After the event, Trump and the Dodgers went to the Oval Office.