Washington DC Police: Former Government Bureaucrat and Wife Vandalized Tesla EVs with ‘Hate Speech’

Metropolitan Police Department officials in Washington, D.C., have arrested a husband and wife duo for allegedly vandalizing Tesla vehicles with “political hate speech” as Trump haters escalate their campaign of domestic terrorism and violence against Elon Musk’s EV company. The husband is a former government bureaucrat and his wife is a mover and shaker in the NGO world.

The Washington Post reports that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, announced the arrest of married couple Justin and Emily Fisher for their alleged involvement in vandalizing Tesla vehicles. According to the MPD, the suspects are accused of defacing four vehicles between March 1 and 21 by writing “political hate speech” on them. Additionally, Justin Fisher is alleged to have vandalized two other vehicles on March 9 and 12.

According to the Post, both alleged vandals have significant resumes in D.C.:

Emily Fisher is listed in a biography posted on the website of the nonprofit Smart Electric Power Alliance as its chief strategy officer. The bio also lists her as co-chair of the executive board of City Year D.C., a public service program that supports city schools through AmeriCorps. Representatives of the nonprofit and City Year D.C. did not return emails seeking comment. Emily Fisher’s attorney declined to comment on her client’s status with those organizations. The bio also says she previously worked as a Foreign Service officer at embassies in Bangkok and Bogotá. Justin Fisher worked for nearly 15 years as a statistician with the Government Accountability Office before leaving in 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is now listed as a consultant who has traveled worldwide assisting agencies and nongovernmental organizations with statistical and data analysis, including damage and economic impact studies after disasters in third-world countries.

In a statement released on Thursday, the MPD said that they are investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by “Political Affiliation hate or bias” as outlined in D.C. Official Code 22-3701. The department emphasized that this designation can be changed as the investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. They also clarified that classifying an incident as a hate crime does not necessarily mean that prosecutors will pursue hate crime charges.

The suspects turned themselves in at MPD District Stations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Justin Fisher has been charged with eight counts of defacing public or private property, while Emily Fisher faces five counts of the same charge.

