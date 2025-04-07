CNN’s Tapper to Ag Sec. Rollins: ‘I’m Not on the Left’

On Sunday, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper said he was “not on the left” during an interview with Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins.

TAPPER: So, how long do you anticipate this tariff chaos is going to be going on, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days?

ROLLINS: Well, first of all, Jake, thank you for having me. I think it’s really important to realize that last Wednesday was when the president announced this new American order, the new American economic plan. We’re now two days in, right? You have got two days of data. Everyone, especially on your side, on the left, is freaking out.

TAPPER: I’m not on the left.

ROLLINS: But at the end of the day, listen, this whole concept…

(LAUGHTER)

ROLLINS: All right, Jake, thank you.

This whole concept is about rebuilding an American economy around American goods, around American industry. We do already live under a tariff regime in this country, but it’s the tariff regime of China, of Mexico, of Brazil, of Australia, of countries that — Mexico won’t take our corn. Australia won’t take our beef.

The country of Honduras takes more pork than the entire European Union does, American pork, I should say. So from our farming and ranching perspective, which is what I’m focused on, but happy to talk about anything, that it has to — it is time for a change, and that’s what this president evoked last Wednesday.

So I think we will see in short order a really positive outcome from this. We already have 50, 5-0, 50 countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks that are willing and desperate to talk to us.We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America.