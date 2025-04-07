SCOTUS Declines Challenge to New York Concealed Carry Restrictions

On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a challenge to New York’s concealed carry restrictions.

The restrictions are contained in the Empire State’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, and were adopted after Bruen (2022) eliminated a key New York gun control.

One of the restrictions is a “sensitive” places designation that creates gun-free zones — barring even licensed concealed carry for self-defense — in certain areas of New York City.

NBC News noted that SCOTUS’s decision to decline the challenge means “a ban on concealed firearms in ‘sensitive locations,’ such as health care facilities, churches, parks, entertainment venues and other places where people gather, remains in effect.” It also means “a provision that requires gun owners to show ‘good moral character’ to obtain concealed carry licenses” remains in effect as well.

On March 26, Breitbart News reported SCOTUS upheld Biden-era ATF regulations on “ghost guns.”

Breitbart News reported that the case, Garland v. VanDerStok, focused on ATF Final Rule 2021-05F. A central part of this rule was redefining what the word “firearm” means, to designate “partially completed pistol frames” and other gun parts as “firearms.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.