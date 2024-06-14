Report: Hollywood Mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg Had to Convince Democrat Donors Biden Not Too Old to Run Again

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg reportedly had to engage in some heavy lifting to convince skeptical Democrat donors that President Joe Biden isn’t too old to run again.

Last year, Jeffrey Katzenberg — who serves as Biden’s re-election co-chair — faced significant skepticism from some important Democrat contributors who believed the octogenarian Biden isn’t up to another four years in office, according to a New York Times report.

Even after Katzenberg tried to allay their concerns, some still weren’t convinced, prompting Katzenberg to invite them to a White House meeting with Biden to persuade them to come aboard.

“He was like, ‘Trust me. And if you don’t trust me, trust, but verify. Come with me and see for yourself and engage with the president,’” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recalled to the Times. “And he started doing that in a consistent way.”

In the end, Newsom said, “he really was instrumental in getting people off the sidelines and getting them to dive headfirst in this campaign.”

The revelations come as Biden’s cognitive decline appears to be getting worse, with the 81-year-old president once again embarrassing himself at recent public events. During a photo-op this week in Italy with other G7 leaders, Biden appeared to randomly wander off by himself and had to be gently guided back by Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

At a recent Juneteenth celebration at the White House, Biden stood dazed and rigid as others around him clapped and danced along to a live-music portion of the event.

– Man in a dress front and center at Biden’s Juneteenth celebration. – Biden looking lost, staring into space like a zombie. Looks about right for the Biden admin. pic.twitter.com/efN2hbyUcv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2024

Biden’s physical frailty has been a concern throughout his time in the White House. The president has fallen in public on several occasions, most memorably at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation last year.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, Joe Biden! One year ago today, he took a HUGE fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. pic.twitter.com/Zk3nBBjI0T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 1, 2024

His mental acuity has also shown unmistakable signs of decline, with Biden frequently unable to complete sentences during speeches and interviews. He often appears confused and disoriented at public events, with his wife, Jill Biden, sometimes physically guiding him off stage.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that a whopping 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is a former Disney boss, has pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular Biden will need to win re-election in 2024.

At a recent Los Angeles event, Katzenberg called former President Donald Trump a “colossal asshole.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com