Streisand Effect: Babs Unwittingly Amplifies Negative Biden Stories

Paul Bois

The Barbra Streisand effect received another wind of life this week when none other than The Babs herself mistakenly amplified negative stories about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the White House has reportedly grown weary of videos that appear to show President Joe Biden experiencing a cognitive decline and right-leaning media reporting on them.

Of the outlets reporting on this videos, the New York Post stands out as chief among them.

Rather than perhaps not using her social media platform to draw attention to these stories, Streisand chose to amplify them under the false impression of doing the president a favor.

“The NY Post is printing lies about President Biden. No other media outlets should amplify its disinformation,” she declared on X to her 817,000 followers.

As it turned out, this turned out to be yet another example of the Streisand effect, which Mediate described as follows:

The singer and actress is famous not only for her accomplishments, but for being the namesake of the phenomenon known as the Streisand effect, which describes how attempts to conceal something end up drawing more attention to it. In 2003, Streisand sued a photographer for taking an aerial photograph of her home. While only six people had downloaded the picture prior to her failed lawsuit, hundreds of thousand more saw it as a result of her litigious response to its being taken.

People on social media immediately thanked Streisand for bringing those stories about President Biden to their attention.

“I had not heard about this. But now that you’ve brought it to my attention, I will certainly check it out. Thank you, Mrs. Streisand. Your tweets are having a real effect,” replied Christopher Rufo.

