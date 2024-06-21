Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Jimmy Kimmel ‘I’d Be Hard-Pressed to Find Someone Dumber’ Than Marjorie Taylor Greene

Freshman Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) maintains she has no regrets for publicly seeking to shame “slow” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last month at a televised hearing.

She told Jimmy Kimmel the swipe during a House Oversight Committee hearing was in response to MTG’s comment about Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” and needed a response because her foe “is a little slow.”

“Can you tell us what led up to that?” Kimmel challenged the Texas Democrat. “Was there anything that we didn’t see that precipitated that?”

“No, it’s just that Marjorie is a little slow,” Crockett said. “What most people don’t know is that on this particular day, we were supposed to have our hearing at 11 a.m… instead, it wasn’t until 8 p.m.”

The reason for the delay? Because MTG and some of her fellow Republicans attended Donald Trump’s business records trial in Manhattan.

“So we had to wait for them to come back,” Crockett explained. “And the hearing was supposed to be about the [Attorney General], right? We’re supposed to be talking about AG Merrick Garland, and she starts talking about Judge Merchan. So now I’m upset because it’s already late at night, I’ve been here all day, ready to work, and she’s still talking about that failed trial.

“So I had to ask her if she understood, because she’s not the brightest.”

WATCH: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) explains her public character assessment of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Jimmy Kimmel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Kimmel said, “I get the sense that it’s not just Democrats that don’t like her,” Crockett quickly claimed, “Her people don’t like her either.”

When the host asked Crockett if she thinks MTG’s the “dumbest person in the House of Representatives,” Crockett shot back, “I’d be hard-pressed to find someone dumber.”