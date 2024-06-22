LEGO Celebrates LGBTQIA Pride Month with Drag Queens and Furries

The children’s toy company LEGO is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month with an animated video depicting a parade of minifigures that include drag queens and furries.

LEGO posted the video to its social media accounts this week. “These dazzling minifigures are ready for Pride with their very own spectacular Pride celebration!” the company said.

LEGO’s minifigure parade features a disturbingly large number of furries, which are people who become sexually aroused by dressing up as animals. Most of the furries in the video are costumed as bears, though at least one is dressed as an elephant.

Furries are sometimes referred to as “furverts,” mainly in the U.K.

The parade also features drag queens, a Village People-style cowboy, and what appears to be a go-go dancer. Other figures making an appearance are the rainbow-colored cast of LEGO’s “Everything is Awesome” gay-pride set for kids.

LEGO’s parade culminates with the toys hopping aboard a Roomba that morphs into a gay pride float.

The LEGO company has long promoted gay and transgender ideology in its toys for kids.

In 2021, the company introduced a new set for kids inspired by the Netflix reality show Queer Eye — a series featuring five gay men who give heterosexual men a makeover.

The following year, LEGO put out a video campaign titled “The A-Z of Awesome,” which was aimed at celebrating “our incredible LGBTQIA+ fans.”

