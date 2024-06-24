‘Just Gave Money to a Jew’: Seinfeld (Again) Shuts Down anti-Israel Hecklers

Another night, another show, another shutdown of anti-Israel protesters by Jerry Seinfeld as he continues his Australian tour.

The comedy legend was performing in front of thousands of fans at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night when, towards the end of his set, a group of anti-Israel protesters began chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The protesters then began yelling, “you support genocide” moments before he wrapped up his set.

News.com reports the 70-year-old immediately mocked the group for having paid to attend his packed show in the state capital.

“I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organisation, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’” he said as the crowd dissolved into laughter and applause.

“That cannot be a good plan for you. You gotta come up with a better plan.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The hecklers were escorted out of the arena by police.

Around a dozen pro-Palestine protesters were seen earlier in the night outside the venue holding signs reading “F**k Jerry Seinfeld.”

The night’s events continues a pattern for the comedian as he has been interrupted constantly on his Down Under tour.

Last Monday night the same thing happened, as Breitbart News reported.

As Breitbart’s Joel Pollak has noted previously, Seinfeld has been open about his support for Israel since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

He traveled to Israel as a show of solidarity. His wife donated money to a pro-Israel counter-protest against a pro-Palestinian “encampment” at the University of California Los Angeles encampment in April.

Last month, anti-Israel graduates at Duke University walked out of Seinfeld’s speech as he received an honorary doctorate at graduation.