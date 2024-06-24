See It: USPS Stamp Honors Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

The United States Post Office is launching a stamp to honor the life and career of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek four years after his passing.

The design is a departure from the usual tribute stamp, but one that is wholly fitting of Trebek’s fame. Instead of a photo or painting of the long-time game show host, the stamp features a mockup of a Jeopardy! clue screen, Gray News reported.

The stamp is made up of white lettering on a blue field, and says, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons,” with the answer, “Who is Alex Trebek?” printed upside down underneath.

“On today’s episode of JEOPARDY!, host Ken Jennings announced that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a Forever stamp honoring beloved former host Alex Trebek concurrent with the show’s 60th Diamond Celebration that was launched earlier this year to celebrate the remarkable legacy of America’s Favorite Quiz Show,” the USPS said on its announcement.

What is … our new favorite US Postal Service stamp? Reserve your #Jeopardy! Alex Trebek Forever stamp tomorrow at https://t.co/2FSCJPpHA9 pic.twitter.com/wHlZXkoIlX — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 21, 2024

The full sheet of 20 stamps also contains a full-standing photo of Trebek on the set of his famous game show.

Trebek died in 2020 after suffering with pancreatic cancer for several years.

The stamp was designed for the USPS by the office’s art director, Antonio Alcalá. The photos for the full sheet were provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment, and the lettering on the stamp was designed by Marti Davila.

The stamp goes on preorder on June 28 and the USPS is hosting a free public event upon the stamp’s release on July 22 at the Jeopardy! studio in Culver City, California, with current host Ken Jennings and Trebek’s widow. Those hoping to attend must register for a free ticket to be able to enter the Sony Studios lot.

