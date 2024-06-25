Shifty Shellshock, Crazy Town Frontman, ‘Butterfly’ Singer, Dies at 49

Crazy Town lead singer, Seth Binzer, who shot to public recognition with the song Butterfly under the stage name Shifty Shellshock, has died. He was 49.

Binzer founded the band in Los Angeles around 1999 alongside Brett Mazur. He died on Monday, the LA Medical Examiner has said according to the department website.

Crazy Town is best known for their third single, Butterfly, which reached number one in the U.S. singles chart and number three in the UK singles chart.

It also charted at number one in several other countries including Austria, Denmark, and Norway.

It quickly became a 00s anthem, as SKY News notes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The singer, who battled addiction for years, passed away at his residence in Los Angeles.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, according to the New York Post.

Binzer was open about his struggles with addiction throughout his life.

He was on “Celebrity Rehab” twice and went on to also appear on its follow-up show, “Sober House,” two times.

In 2012, he was reportedly arrested for battery and cocaine possession. Per Variety, that same year he was admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness and fell into a coma before recovering.

He is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.