Jon Stewart Left Speechless by Joe Biden’s Debate Malfunctions

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Jon Stewart was left stunned and speechless following Joe Biden’s highly embarrassing malfunctions during Thursday’s presidential debate on CNN.

In a post-game live broadcast, Jon Stewart played a clip of Joe Biden early in the everning showing the president mumbling incoherently before bowing his head and shutting down, only to randomly blurt out, “we finally beat Medicare.”

Stewart’s live studio audience was audibly aghast, groaning and giggling nervously at the clip while Stewart reacted with stunned silence.

He later joked Biden’s performance is causing Democrats to “either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin.”

Listen to horrified audience members of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart as they watch Biden's debate performance: The mainstream media only exacerbated the Streisand Effect on Biden's senility. pic.twitter.com/WlT6DrSLZ8 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 28, 2024

Stewart also mocked Biden’s vacant, spaced-out facial expressions, joking “a lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”

The comedian was left speechless again by Biden’s complete fumbling of the abortion issue when the president engaged in a non-sequitur about illegal alien crime, including the murder of U.S. citizens.

Later in the segment, Stewart said Biden’s performance was proof that the president wasn’t taking performance enhancing drugs as alleged by former President Donald Trump and many others

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s debate performance has thrown Democrat leaders and the mainstream media into panic mode.

Many pundits said Democrats are considering replacing Biden while others urged voters not to abandon Biden based on Thursday’s performance.

Democrat strategist Donna Brazile said Biden “wll be in the nominee.”

