Gay Adult Film Superstar ‘Austin Wolf’ Charged with Distributing Child Porn

Adult Film actor Justin Heath Smith, who goes by the screen name “Austin Wolf,” has been arrested in New York and charged with distribution of child pornography, the FBI said.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams revealed the charges in a press release on Friday.

“As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped,” Williams said. “Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society,” said FBI Asst. Dir. James Smith. “Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause.”

Prosecutors allege that in March, the gay film actor used an anonymous Telegram account to exchange hundreds of videos of child porn with another individual who was also arrested.

After the other party was arrested, the FBI began interacting with the actor on the Telegram account and at one point, convinced Smith to reveal his identity — which put the 43-year-old actor at the center of a further investigation.

Ultimately, the FBI procured a search warrant for Smith’s Manhattan apartment where they claim to have discovered electronic data containing hundreds of videos of child porn.

The FBI press release says that Smith was charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography. If convicted he will get a minimum sentence of five years in prison but faces a maximum of 20 years. He faces a second charge of one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in jail.

According to the documents provided by the Department of Justice, one of the videos, entitled “Gay 10-year-old boy tied and raped by adult,” shows a child being beaten, bound, and raped by an adult male.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky.

Wolf is a popular figure in the LGBTQ community and boasts a following of nearly 800,000 fans on Instagram. Comments have been turned off on his social media, but it is not clear exactly when that change occurred.

One of his most graphic posts appeared just last week on X when he posted a sex video entitled, “Have you seen what happens to little boys that follow me to the lock room?”

The video features a sex scene in the shower with a male half his size and who appears to be extremely young. While the post is live on Wolf’s X account, embedding has been turned off for the video.

The OnlyFans star has been a frequent subject of fawning articles by gay websites and media outlets.

