Kamala Harris Launches Republican Attack in BET Awards GOTV Video, as Viewers Slam ‘AI’ Script

Vice President Kamala Harris made a pre-recorded offering to Sunday night’s 2024 BET Awards where she claimed “I’m out here in these streets” before taking the chance to swipe at Republicans.

Harris appeared in the segment at the awards ceremony with the show’s host, actor Taraji P. Henson. In the offering, the vice president talked to Henson on a video call about the 2024 presidential election race.

The Color Purple actress outlined her fears about reproductive health access and potential future Supreme Court vacancies.

“Our basic freedoms are being tested, Madam VP. I know you’ve been traveling across the country, what are you hearing?” Henson asked.

“Yeah, girl I’m out here in these streets, and let me tell you — you’re right, Taraji, there is so much at stake in this moment,” Harris responded. “The majority of us believe in freedom and equality.

“But these extremists, as they say — they ‘not like us.’”

Later in the skit, Harris said Republicans want to “turn back the clock on our hard-fought progress,” and called on people to get out and registered to vote.

Plenty of fans were less than impressed by the two with many claiming the script was created by artificial intelligence (AI), as the Daily Mirror reported.

“I just KNOW I did not hear Kamala Harris say she was out here in these streets. WHO the hell wrote this script?!?! #BETAwards,” one fan tweeted.

“Kamala harris just said ‘out here in these streets’ and ‘they not like us’ Russia please just nuke us now,” another exclaimed.

“I ain’t seen Kamala Harris in 4 years and she got the AUDACITYYYYY to be on the BET awards,” one fan shared.