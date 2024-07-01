Taraji P. Henson Lectures Black Voters at BET Awards, Spreads Fake News

Actress Taraji P. Henson used the BET Awards on Sunday to lecture black voters in an apparent attempt to get them to stick with Joe Biden, falsely claiming that “it s now a crime to be homeless” while also erroneously implying that Republicans are trying to “bring the draft back.”

An emotional Taraji P. Henson screamed into the camera during Sunday’s telecast, bringing the festivities to an awkward halt with her political harangue. Her speech came just a few days after Biden’s catastrophic debate performance, wwhich has thrown into question his viability as a political candidate and even as commander in chief.

“I’m tellin’ y’all you better show up and show up with them ballots,” she began. “I’m being serious now. I know I look good.”

Watch below:

NEW: Actress Taraji P. Henson has a meltdown at the BET awards after Biden's horrendous debate performance, tells viewers to 'keep calling out MAGA.'

She continued: “It’s time for us to play chess, not checkers. It’s about making decisions that will affect us as human beings, our careers, our next generations to come.” Her voice rising, she added: “Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless? Pay attention. It’s not a secret. Look it up.”

Henson appeared to be referring to the Supreme Court’s recent decision giving local governments the power to ban people from sleeping and camping in public places, such as sidewalks. The decision doesn’t make it a crime to be homeless, as Henson falsely claimed, but rather empowers local officials to clear drug-infested homeless encampments that have become a blight in many major cities.

The former Empire star later screamed: “They are trying to bring the draft back! Who do you think they’re going to draft first?”

Henson seemed to be referring to the recently passed House bill that would enact changes to Selective Service registration by automatically signing up men ages 18 to 26. The bipartisan bill was sponsored by a Democrat — Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).

The bill doesn’t seek to “bring the draft back” as the actress said.

Henson’s political harangue elicited weak applause from the audience gathered at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, with the camera showing many in the audience not clapping for her.

Elsewhere in the evening, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a pre-recorded address, where she claimed “I’m out here in these streets.”

Black support for Biden is plummeting as record inflation and the non-stop flow of illegal aliens has disproportionately hit black communities. As Breitbart News reported, Biden is suffering a 28 percent decline in support among black voters, according to an I&I/TIPP Poll survey released in May.

