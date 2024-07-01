Watch: Drake Fans Attack Rapper Rick Ross After Dissing Drake at Canada Show

The feud between rapper Rick Ross and star Drake exploded into an outright brawl during a show Ross was putting on in Canada when Drake fans physically assaulted Ross after he played Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Playing at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, Ross played Lamar’s song that contains lyrics accusing Drake of being a pedophile.

But as Ross walked off stage after-playing the track, a group of Drake fans confronted the “Hustlin” rapper, apparently unhappy that he played the song critical of Drake.

Video of the incident shows the group of men confronting and having words with Ross just before one of them punches Ross in the face. That turned into an all-out brawl, according to the Daily Mail.

WATCH:

Rick Ross and his crew were assaulted after his show in Canada after they played Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ pic.twitter.com/AiZbxS2qwt — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

According to the video, Ross’ security seemed to come out much the worse for wear after the melee ended. Not only did the rapper himself took a few blows, too, but one of Ross’ men seemed to take a KO blow, as well.

Ross has stepped up his feud with Drake and recently accused the “Best I Ever Had” rapper of not wanting to be a black man at all and having cosmetic surgery to reduce his black features, according to Hip Hop RX.

“You ain’t never want to be a n-gga anyway, n-gga. That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n-gga,” Ross said.

In another jab at Drake’s supposed plastic surgery, Ross added, “Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That’s why you wearin’ that funny shit at your show, you can’t hide it, n-gga.”

Ross also accused Drake of sending a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana, an act that Ross said makes Drake out to be a different person than he used to know. And he constantly calls Drake a “white boy” in his disses.

As to Lamar’s lyrics attacking Drake, in one portion of his tune, “Not Like Us,” Lamar says Drake plays in “A-Minor” — as in he enjoys minor children. And in another outright says, Drake is a “certified Lover Boy,” and “Certified pedophile.”

Lamar also accused Drake of hiding a daughter from the public and warned NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry to stay away from the “pervert.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston