Hollywood Donor, ‘Lost’ Creator Damon Lindelof Urges Democrats to Stop Giving Money to Force Biden Off Ticket

Damon Lindelof, the creator of the hit ABC series Lost and a major Hollywood donor to left-wing politicians, is urging Democrats to stop giving money to Joe Biden’s campaign — and to party candidates overall — in an effort to force the president to give up his re-election bid in the wake of his catastrophic debate performance.

In a guest column for Deadline on Wednesday, Damon Lindelof said it’s time for Democrats to “wake the fuck up” to the fact that Biden’s campaign is sinking fast.

“And so, I propose a DEMbargo. No checks written. No ActBlue links clicked. For anyone,” he wrote, later adding: “When they text you asking for cash, text back that you’re not giving them a penny and you won’t change your mind until there’s change at the top of the ticket.”

Lindelof argued that replacing Biden is the most effective way of defeating former President Donald Trump, whom he described as “the liar. The cheater. The rapist. The felon.”

“I will admit, I am driven by the hubris implicit in thinking anything a Hollywood Elite says will matter to anyone,” he wrote. “But I am also driven by purpose. And the polling. Oh God, the polling. He was behind before the debate. And it will not get better.”

“So it has to be now and we have to move fast.”

Lindelof is part of a growing tide of Democrat donors demanding Biden be replaced on the presidential ticket in light of his evident senility. As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel sounded a similar note of doom this week, saying donors are moving their money out of the Biden campaign.

A recent CBS News poll showed 72 percent of voters believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February.

Democrats are tearing each other apart over who could possibly replace Biden, with some pushing for Vice President Kamala Harris.

But replacing Biden at this late stage could be difficult, if not impossible, in many states due to various election laws and regulations.

