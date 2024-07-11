Mia Farrow Turns on Joe Biden Week After Defending Him: ‘Time to Pass the Torch’

Actress Mia Farrow changed her tune on President Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying that the time has come to “pass the torch” after defending him last week.

In a post on X, Mia Farrow repeated the same talking-points that Democrat leaders have been pushing in various interviews.

“Time to pass the torch Or we will lose the Senate, the House and our Democracy,” the Rosemary’s Baby star said.

Farrow added that she would still “vote for Joe if he declines to step down.”

“Of course. But he is losing. We cannot EVER give our country to Trump,” she said before referencing actor George Clooney’s op-ed in the New York Times that called for Biden to step down.

“Clooney describes Biden as not being the person he once knew, but as he was during the debate. They were together 3 weeks ago. So it wasn’t just that one night. I care deeply about our democracy I hope he names another talented Democrat who will carry forward Joe Biden’s great accomplishments – and win,” she said.

Ill vote for Joe if he declines to step down. Of course. But he is losing. We cannot EVER give our country to Trump. Clooney describes Biden as not being the person he once knew, but as he was during the debate. They were together 3 weeks ago. So it wasn’t just that one… — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) July 10, 2024

Farrow’s statement are markedly different from the sentiments she expressed on July 3 in which she said that Joe Biden has been the “best president since LBJ.”

“Joe Biden is no debater. He’s not even a great communicator these days. But he is an excellent decision maker & he has been the best President since LBJ. He has surrounded himself with brilliant, knowledgeable people who also care deeply about our country and about our lives. If Joe decides to stay in office, he and his team will continue to make good decisions that are right for the people of United Stares of America and for the world,” she wrote.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.