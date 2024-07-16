Disney Hacked: Investigation Underway After Group Claims to Have Trove of Data

An investigation has been launched over what appears to have been a hacking at the entertainment conglomerate Disney. Hackers claimed on Monday that they stole over a terabyte of data from Disney. Though the company said they will be investigating, the hacking has not been confirmed.

“Disney is investigating this matter,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Talk of the hack erupted on Monday when the hacktivist group “Nullbulge” claimed responsibility. Nullbulge defines itself as “a hacktivist group protecting artists’ rights and ensuring fair compensation for their work.”

According to THR, the “leaked information includes a trove of internal communications from Disney, images, logins, studio information, ad campaigns and other information, almost all appearing to be from the Salesforce-owned communications platform Slack.”

The incident is the latest in a string of cyberattacks that have targeted media and telecom companies this year. In the spring, Roku said that more than half a million accounts were compromised in a data breach. In may, Ticketmaster owner Live Nation said that it had been the victim of an attack, with “criminal threat actors” selling user data on the dark web.

A potential hacking incident could not have come at a worse time for Disney, which has been experiencing an upheaval in recent months following massive layoffs and a shellacking in the box office that was later saved by the smash hit Inside Out 2.

