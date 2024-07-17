John Rich’s Bible-Inspired Anthem ‘Revelation’ Soars to Top of iTunes Country Music Chart, No. 2 for All Songs

“Revelation” — country music star John Rich’s new single that takes its inspiration from the final book of the New Testament — has soared to the top of Apple’s iTunes country chart on its first week of release.

It has also reached the No. 2 spot for all songs –putting Rich in the company of such A-list talent as Tom MacDonald, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Shaboozey.

BIG NEWS: #Revelation is #1 on the country charts, and #2 in all genres! I'm so glad the song has impacted you all in such a positive way! I'm humbled by your support. If you don't have it yet, the post below has the links to the download and video. Feel free to share, God bless! https://t.co/Ww9raH3lSQ — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 17, 2024

“Revelation” takes passages directly from the final book of the New Testament — specifically, the prophecies of Saint John — and sets them to a revivalist-inspired country melody that serves both a warning and a celebration.

John Rich recently spoke to Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125 about his new song and how he found inspiration from the Book of Revelation.

“I wanted this song to come out now in the middle of 2024 as I believe a lot of people are starting to turn back to the Book, to the pages of the Bible to try to find some type of answer, some type of real truth,” he told Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater.

“It is the only perfect truth — what’s written in those pages. It’s not what you say, not what I say, not what the press says, it’s not what your preacher says. It’s what the Book says. So this song is what the Book says.”

Rich — whose other smash hits include “PROGRESS,” “End of the World,” and “Shut Up About Politics,” — said he also wants “Revelation” to serve as a warning, reminding listeners to search for the real meaning behind their worldly obsessions, like Trump vs. Biden and left vs. right.

“I think we’re all guilty of being sidetracked with the circus that is going on and missing the real point — which is there is a spiritual battle going on , right now, and it manifests itself in the physical which is what we’re seeing today.”

“This song was not written to be a hit song,” he added. “It was not written to be a piece of commerce, a piece of business. This is a message that is being delivered.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com