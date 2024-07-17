Members of the far-left joined with their entertainment elite compatriots on social media to mock former President Trump’s ear bandage just days after he survived an assassination attempt which also took the life of one man.

According to Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor who became a Texas congressman, Trump lost “a little bit” of his ear when the bullet grazed him on Saturday.

“I checked his ear out,” Jackson said. “I went up and dressed his ear this morning.”

The exact injuries on Trump have not been disclosed yet but Jackson said the former president was “lucky” to have survived.

“It was far enough away from his head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet, and it just took the top of his ear off,” said Jackson. “It was bleeding like crazy—you know the ear is pretty vascular, it bleeds pretty badly.”

Jackson also said that Trump would have died had he not turned his head at the right moment.

“If he hadn’t have done in that exact millisecond that he started, that bullet would have entered his head,” said Jackson.

Several Democrat leaders, including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, have called for a lowering in temperature, but certain factions of the online left did not take that seriously and proceeded to mock Trump’s wounds.

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. 👂 pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

I’m a nurse and have never seen an ear bandage like that! 😂 pic.twitter.com/PxH4H2nBm0 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 16, 2024

Can any nurse, doctor, EMT or ER technician tell me whether this size bandage for a cut on the ear is normal? It seems ridiculously large to me. I mean, wouldn’t a plain ol’ Band-Aid do the trick? pic.twitter.com/RkLUtWqc1p — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 16, 2024

Trump should put on an even bigger ear bandage every day of the convention just for the lulz https://t.co/iSJgqWKEfO — Scott G (@scttfrnks) July 17, 2024

While the ear tissue heals, they’ve decided to use a Mr Potato Head ear as a temporary. pic.twitter.com/C7NP3XuA1u — Meacham 🌊 🌊 (@MeachamDr) July 16, 2024

