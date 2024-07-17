Month After Headlining Biden Fundraiser, Jack Black Bandmate Wishing Death on Trump Sparks Worldwide Condemnation

Simon Kent

There are no laughs to be had in wishing violent death on former President Donald Trump – or anybody for that matter. Period. Jack Black and Kyle Gass from Tenacious D are learning this elemental truth after the latter sought to make light of the assassination attempt against the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

The comment came after Black himself last month performed at a celebrity-filled Democrat fundraiser in Los Angeles.

As Breitbart News reported, after being prompted to make a 64th birthday wish on stage in Sydney, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles of a proffered cake.

The crowd appeared to haltingly laugh at the joke but social media didn’t find his comments as amusing in the days since as Black has personally sought to distance himself from the moment while ending the duo’s tour of Australia.

Leading the wave of condemnation was an Australian senator who called for Tenacious D and its members to be immediately deported.

Others quickly went public with their disappointment.

Conservative Chris Loesch wrote on X, “I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse.”

X boss Elon Musk also gave his input with a single word of putdown: Evil.

And still the excoriating comments came.

Meanwhile in a statement on Instagram Black pleaded he was “blindsided” by the comment.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the comedian and actor wrote.

He said he didn’t feel it was “appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour”, and the rest of the group’s “creative plans are on hold.”

Black added for fans he is “grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

