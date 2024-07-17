Nicolas Cage Sounds Alarm on AI: ‘They’re Just Going to Steal My Body’

Veteran Hollywood star Nicolas Cage continued raising his concerns about the prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over Hollywood this week, fearing it would lead to the stealing of personal images.

Cage raised his concerns when speaking to The New Yorker while promoting his new horror movie Longlegs. The concept of AI came up when he mentioned having to do a “scan” for his upcoming Spider-Man Noir series – a spinoff of the Spiderverse movies.

“I have to slip out after this to go get a scan done for the show, and then also for the movie I’m doing after the show. Two scans in one day,” he said.

Cage feared it could be like stealing his body eventually.

“Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know. They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital AI. … God, I hope not AI. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it,” he said. “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be?”

“I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it,” he added.

According to Fox News, Rob Rosenberg, founder and principal of Telluride Legal Strategies, said that the Screen Actors Guild strike last summer led to provisions to prevent the abuses raised by Cage.

“The strike last year and the negotiations that were done by SAG-AFTRA, this was a huge topic in those negotiations,” he said. “And the good news is that there were certain protections that came out of that that I think directly address these concerns being raised.”

“There are provisions in there talking about digital replicas. You need to consent to digital replicas being made, and then they’re presumably being made for a given project that someone is being hired on. And then once they’re created, if there’s an interest by a studio or producers to use that digital replica on other projects, they need to get your consent on use of that digital replica and, in most cases, you need to be compensated for that,” added Rosenberg.

As Breitbart News reported, Nicolas Cage previously voiced his concerns about AI during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment when talking about his minor cameo in The Flash that was obviously rendered in a computer.

“AI is a nightmare to me,” Cage said. “It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence … I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating [it].”

