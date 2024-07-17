‘The Simpsons’ Producer Slams ‘Horrifying’ Fake Trump Assassination Prediction

The Simpsons showrunner and producer Matt Selman criticized a fake image that has surfaced showing former President Donald Trump in a coffin, leading people to believe that the show had predicted the assassination attempt on the former president.

The fake image that has circulated throughout social media shows a Simpsons version of Trump lying in a casket and has led many to believe that the show predicted the assassination attempt on Trump. In an interview with TMZ, Selman said that the show does not “play like that.”

On Saturday, at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, tragically lost his life during the assassination attempt on Trump, and others were left injured.

“Anyone who thinks ‘The Simpsons’ would include such horrifying content on a family TV show doesn’t really watch the show or have any understanding of ‘The Simpsons’ at all,” Selman told the outlet.

https://twitter.com/kirawontmiss/status/1812257440987238401

Selman also confirmed to Reuters that “the image of Donald Trump in a coffin never appeared” on the show and that it was a “doctored” image.

“Sadly it is all too easy to create fake Simpsons ‘predictions’ like these for the purpose of misleading people,” Selman added in his statement.

An article from the Hollywood Reporter from June 2023 recounted the times that the show had predicted the future.

The show has previously predicted 20th Century Fox being bought by The Walt Disney Company, an underwater submersible having an emergency – similar to that of the Titan submersible which imploded with five passengers on board, the creation of autocorrect, and the predictions of several Super Bowl winners, according to the outlet.