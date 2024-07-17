‘Twisters’ Director Says Film Avoids Mentioning Climate Change Because Movies Should Not ‘Preach a Message’

THR lamented that perhaps Twisters should have at least contained a throwaway line about “global warming” to raise awareness about the issue, but Lee Isaac Chung believes otherwise.

“I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like it is putting forward any message,” Chung told CNN. “I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.”

Chung did say that the movie does not shy away from mentioning a “change” of some sorts in weather patterns. For instance, the movie has one scene where actress Maura Tierney, who plays a local farmer, says off-hand that storms and floods have been more frequent in the area without ever bringing up the big CC buzzword.

“I think what we are doing is showing the reality of what’s happening on the ground … we don’t shy away from saying that things are changing,” said Chung. “I wanted to make sure that we are never creating a feeling that we’re preaching a message, because that’s certainly not what I think cinema should be about. I think it should be a reflection of the world.”

