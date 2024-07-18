Amazon’s popular Prime Video superhero series The Boys is currently airing an episode featuring a political assassination, but Amazon is pointing out that the episode was filmed months ago and insists any similarities it might have to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump are completely “unintentional.”

The season four finale premiering on Thursday was originally entitled “Assassination Run,” and now carries a disclaimer ahead of its start time.

“The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing,” a statement reads, “especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump.”

The Boys is a fictitious [sic] series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional,” the statement continued.

Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind,” the statement concludes.

The show runners and producers also dumped the former title and now the episode is simply labeled, “Season Four Finale.”

The official description of the episode places it as occurring on a “January 6th.”

It’s January 6th as Congress certifies the election results to officially make Bob Singer President and Victoria Neuman his VP. But when Homelander reveals the truth about Neuman on live TV, it sends Congress — and the entire nation — into an uproar. Meanwhile, The Boys try to protect Singer from assassination, not realizing that the assassin is closer than they think. Annie struggles to figure out who Annie January really is — and to break free from captivity. And when Butcher makes his final attempt to convince Ryan to leave Homelander, things go horribly wrong, causing Butcher to embrace the monster within — and nothing will ever be the same again

Despite the claims that the series is fiction, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has insisted that his series is meant as an attack on Donald Trump, and recent episode contained a plot of a former politician on trial in an allusion to the lawfare perpetrated against Donald Trump.

Indeed, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Kripke recently patted himself on the back for his attacks on Trump and noted, “we write what we’re either scared of or pissed off about.” He then made the false claim that black neighborhoods in the U.S. are “overpoliced”, saying, “Well, it’s been a problem for over 100 years. It was a problem five years ago, and, unfortunately, it’s going to be a problem five years from now. It’s always the same shit.”

Even as The Boys is set to end with season five, Kripke is teaming with left-wing comedian and producer Seth Rogen who along with Evan Goldberg is set to produce a The Boys spinoff that will follow the lives of young people with super powers at a school for supers.

