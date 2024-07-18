Bob Newhart, Trailblazing Actor and ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ Host, Dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan king of satire, whose The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart brought him into the home of millions of Americans throughout the 1970s and ’80s, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed. He was 94.
More to come.
Bob Newhart, the deadpan king of satire, whose The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart brought him into the home of millions of Americans throughout the 1970s and ’80s, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed. He was 94.
More to come.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.