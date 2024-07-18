Bob Newhart, Trailblazing Actor and ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ Host, Dies at 94

Unspecified - 1970: Bob Newhart appearing in the ABC special 'A Last Laugh at the Six
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Bob Newhart, the deadpan king of satire, whose The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart brought him into the home of millions of Americans throughout the 1970s and ’80s, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed. He was 94.

 

 

More to come. 

