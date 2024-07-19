Barbra Streisand Claims Trump Brought Assassination Attempt on Himself Because He’s Been Branded a Bully

Less than a week after a would-be assassin tried to kill former President Donald Trump, Hollywood star Barbra Streisand is pushing a bizarre claim that Trump brought this on himself because he is a “bully.”

Barbra Streisand floated her cockeyed karmic theory in an X post this week, asserting that the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was frequently bulled at school and was therefore motivated to kill ‘bully” Trump.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican but as it has been reported he was bullied a lot in school. Trump has always been branded to be a bully. Maybe that’s what motivated him,” Streisand said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican but as it has been reported he was bullied a lot in school. Trump has always been branded to be a bully. Maybe that’s what motivated him. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 17, 2024

On Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped death when he turned his head at the last minute, allowing the bullet to hit his right ear.

Trump spoke at length about his brush with death during his speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he said, later adding: “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God.”

Unlike many of her fellow Hollywood Democrat donors, Barbra Streisand hasn’t called for Joe Biden to quit his re-election campaign. However, she has been noticeably quiet on the subject of the president since his infamous debate performance last month, when he humiliated himself in front of tens of millions of American viewers.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com