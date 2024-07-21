Sharon Stone Considering Moving to Europe if Trump Wins

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has revealed that she is considering moving to Europe if former President Donald Trump wins in November.

In a red carpet interview at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, where she was being honored with a lifetime achievement award, Sharon Stone didn’t mention Trump by name but made her political opinion abundantly clear.

“Well I’m certainly considering a house here, and I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time,” the Basic Instinct star told Deadline.

When asked if the move would be politically motivated, she replied, “Well naturally. Naturally. When we see presidential candidates whose platform is hate, that’s something that I don’t feel our country has faced before. We faced political candidates whose platform was ignorance. But I don’t think we’ve seen political candidates whose outright platform was hatred.”

Stone didn’t elaborate on what qualifies as “hate” or “hatred” and the Deadline reporter didn’t challenge the actress on her claim.

“Every country historically goes through a period where someone wants to own their country. And in many cases people do. […] Of course I am deeply concerned with what’s happening in my country right now,” Stone said later during the festival. “This is one of the first times in my life that Iv’e actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

Back in 2016, numerous Hollywood celebrities vowed to leave the U.S. if then-candidate Donald Trump won the presidential election.

They included Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Cher, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, and Miley Cyrus. Even Barbra Streisand vowed to move to Australia or Canada.

None of them made good on their promises.

