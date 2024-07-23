‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Lampoons Biden Quitting the Election: ‘Wandered Off’

President Joe Biden’s meek exit from the 2024 race for the White House has been lampooned on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The octogenarian made the announcement on Sunday in the wake of calls from fellow Democrats and others outside the party confines for him to go, as Breitbart News reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris was then quietly anointed by party grandees to be his replacement.

Opponents have long targeted Biden’s age but party members have also questioned his fitness to run for the highest office in the land.

Lamorne Morris guest-hosted the show on Monday night, with Kimmel on a break until September.

While discussing his recent Emmy nomination for the fifth season of Fargo, Morris joked: “I have accepted more nominations this year than Joe Biden.”

“It’s weird, it’s weird, I don’t know if I feel comfortable saying that, but you know, of course that’s the big story,” he said. “Yesterday, President Biden decided to drop out of the race.”

“Well, he didn’t like, drop out, so much as he kind of just like wandered off,” the actor continued, before posing as an old man and pretending to wander aimlessly around the studio.

Morris said he “loves Joey B,” before mocking for President Donald Trump’s reaction to the news.

Trump was officially confirmed as the Republican candidate for 2024 at the party’s national convention on Thursday.