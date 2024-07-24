Jon Voight: ‘I Only Have a Few Years Left, I Want to Spend Them Trying to Save Our American Way of Life’

Oscar-winning actor and conservative firebrand Jon Voight said, “I only have a few years left, and I want to spend them trying to save our American way of life.”

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with Variety if he is proud of receiving the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal from former President Donald Trump in 2019, Voight replied, “I don’t care about all that stuff. I only have a few years left, and I want to spend them trying to save our American way of life.”

“It’s slipping away forever,” the Midnight Cowboy star added.

After being asked if he believes President Trump is the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American presidents, Voight replied, “Absolutely. Who else has faced greater challenges and enemies since Lincoln?”

The actor, who has supported Trump since he first announced his candidacy in 2015, went on to suggest that the 45th president surviving an assassination attempt is a sign.

“There’s a prophet who predicted there was going to be an attempt on his life,” he said. “He was going to go to his knees, and during the moment he was on his knees, he was going to connect with God.”

Vought also said that there is an evil spreading across the world through people like George Soros.

Variety then suggested to Voight that “both sides” need to turn down the heat — a common argument among the political left in an apparent effort to point fingers at the other side and downplay the violent rhetoric they have spewed over the past nine years, which many believe is what led to the assassination attempt against Trump.

“Well, that’s your opinion,” Voight told Variety. “I’m very careful about what I say. But when I see the attacks on this man, I know they’re coming from a hateful, evil place.”

“I’ve been the most outspoken supporter of Donald Trump in Hollywood,” he added. “I’ve been saying he’s the answer, the only answer.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Voight, who has also been outspokenly pro-Israel, said that his daughter, Angelina Jolie, had backed the Palestinians because she was “influenced by antisemitic people.”

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” he said. “She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

