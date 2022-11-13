Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Failed Efforts to Have Children: I Wish Someone Would Have Told Me ‘Freeze Your Eggs’

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston opened up about her years-long endeavor to get pregnant while she was married to actor Brad Pitt, adding that she wishes someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston told Allure in a recent interview.

“All the years and years and years of speculation — it was really hard,” the Friends star added. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it,” she said.

Aniston went on to say that her split from Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years of marriage made matters worse, as people assumed the divorce was a result of her choosing a career over children.

“It was absolute lies,” Aniston said of the “narrative that I was just selfish, [that] I just cared about my career, adding, “the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Now, at age 53, Aniston says “the ship has sailed,” adding, “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

While Aniston discusses her wish that someone would have advised her to freeze her eggs when she was younger, the rest of Hollywood is screaming pro-abortion rhetoric, while states vote to enshrine the right for women to kill their unborn children in their constitutions.

In the midterm elections, California voters overwhelmingly voted for a state constitutional amendment that will enshrine the right to abortion until birth. Similarly, voters in Vermont overwhelmingly voted in favor of a ballot measure allowing the right to kill unborn babies.

Meanwhile, an initiative in Montana was on the ballot that would have required doctors to provide healthcare to babies that survive an abortion attempt. While the race has yet to be called, only 47 percent of the vote was at “YES” with 80 percent of the vote in.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.