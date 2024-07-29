Michael Moore Goes Full Kamala: ‘This Country Is Female,’ White Men Will Be ‘Shown the Door’

Michael Moore has gone full Kamala — declaring “this country is female” and that white males will be “shown the door” come November.

In a blog post published Monday titled “Now, We Crush Trump,” Michael Moore spelled out the steps he believes Kamala Harris needs to take in order to ensure electoral victory — namely, to lean heavily on identity politics and fully embrace the anti-Israel left, especially the enormous Muslim population in his native Michigan.

Moore made no mention in his essay about Kamala Harris’ record as vice president or as a U.S. senator — her complete failure to stem the tsunami of illegal immigration on the southern border or her radical-left social agenda that has embraced defunding the police. Instead, he tacitly acknowledged that her appeal to Democrats lies almost entirely on her race and gender.

“This country is female and not-so-white anymore,” he wrote. He also said the America embodied by white men “is being shown the door.”

The Fahrenheit 9/11 documentary filmmaker spent a good portion of his essay urging Kamala Harris to abandon Israel and embrace a ceasefire in Gaza — which, though he didn’t say it, would give the Hamas terror organization time to replenish its resources so it can continue its stated aim of wiping Israel off the map.

Moore also urged Kamala Harris to appease Michigan’s large Muslim immigrant population, vast portions of which are virulently anti-Israel and even anti-semitic.

If she fails to do so, “this will hand Michigan over to Trump and put him in the White House.”

Moore even advised Kamala Harris to not pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her running mate, claiming his support of Israel will cause her to lose Michigan.

In the recent past, Moore has blasted the Biden-Harris administration over the unfolding war in Gaza following Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on October 7. Since Biden’s announcement that he won’t be seeking re-election, the filmmaker has pressured the president to resign in order to make Kamala Harris commander in chief prior to November’s election.

