Watch: Actress Amanda Seales Unloads on Phony, ‘Disingenuous’ Kamala Harris

A prominent black actor-comedian, known for her role on the HBO series Insecure, has revealed she once told Kamala Harris that she comes off as “disingenuous,” adding that Kamala didn’t take it well and pressured her to be less critical of her.

Comedian-actress Amanda Seales, who had a supporting role in the HBO comedy series Insecure, unloaded on Kamala Harris in a social media video that went viral this week.

“When I met with Kamala Harris after she summoned me, I told her straight up, ‘You talk out two sides of your neck, and we don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Kamala Harris who is trying to shut me the fuck up,” Seales said in the video.

She said she told Harris it feels like she is disingenuous in her messaging.” Harris allegedly replied that the actress was “being too critical,” to which Seales replied: “’I am a voter. I’m supposed to be critical. And I want to see action.'”

Seales’ revelation comes as Kamala Harris is facing surging public sentiment that she is phony and inauthentic, especially when it comes to the media-crafted image of her that has been aggressively pushed on the public in the past week.

Numerous reports have alleged Kamala Harris is a boss from hell who engages in emotional terrorism by screaming at her employees and hurling obscenities at them. Her tenure as vice president has been marked by sky-high turnover in her office, with a turnover rate higher than 90 percent across the past three years, a watchdog report published Monday found.

At a recent Kamala rally in Georgia, featuring “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris used a faux black accent to address the crowd, prompting widespread ridicule.

