Ben Stiller, Nick Offerman Join Kathy Griffin, Other Celebrities to Raise over $500k in ‘Comics for Kamala’ Fundraiser

Hollywood celebrities Ben Stiller, Nick Offerman, John Stamos, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Mark Hamill, and Rosie O’Donnell teamed up with Kathy Griffin and other stars for a three hour “Comics for Kamala” Zoomathon fundraiser, which raised over $500,000 in support of Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.

The zoom, hosted by comedian Paul Mecurio, featured a variety of guests, including Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, Nick Offerman, Jon Hamm, Cecily Strong, and even some politicians like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). One particular moment that went viral featured Nick Offerman giving his own rendition of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA in which he declared former President Donald Trump and JD Vance to be “fucking weird.”

“So I’m proud to be a Kamala man, who has quit the GOP, because I can’t just abide by a man who’s tried for 34 felonies,” he sang in the song.

“And I’ll proudly stand up and face the facts that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists… Well, those guys are f–king weird,” he added.

Other celebrities like Ben Stiller focused on abortion and even cited his own daughter.

“[Kamala] is gonna fight for a woman’s right to choose. That’s so important,” Stiller said. “I have a 22-year-old daughter, who I know that’s so important to.”

Ben Stiller gives a donation of $150k to

Comics for Kamala and talks about the issues that matter. Tell ‘em, Ben! pic.twitter.com/BfGwVpXvpS — Art Candee 🍿 (@ArtCandee) August 6, 2024

Cecily Strong of Saturday Night Live focused on JD Vance.

“Vance looks like a composite of every guy who’s called you a bitch on bumble,” quipped Strong. “Vance is confusing because his rhetoric wants us to panic about immigrants but his eyeliner wants us to panic at the disco.”

“He has been such a mistake that Trump keeps calling him Eric,” Strong added

Cecily Strong: Vance looks like a composite of every guy who’s called you a bitch on bumble.. he is confusing because his rhetoric wants us to panic about immigrants but his eyeliner wants us to panic at the disco. He has been such a mistake that Trump keeps calling him Eric pic.twitter.com/kD6zvIgrXE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

Kathy Griffin, who famously held a photograph of a bloodied severed head of Trump, also made an appearance.

Actor Ike Barinholtz (The History of the World Part II) called for people within the industry to visit a swing state and volunteer for the Harris Campaign.

Ken Jeong (The Hangover) and longtime Trump rival Rosie O’Donnell were also on hand to push the Kamala Harris campaign.

Ken Jeong is always the funny man. I’m so glad he made an appearance at Comics for Kamala. “Slapnuts” and “my wife hates me” had me snort laughing. pic.twitter.com/HqI9HDOsLD — Art Candee 🍿 (@ArtCandee) August 6, 2024

BREAKING: Rosie O'Donnell admits on the Comics for Kamala call that she bought 100 Kamala Harris t-shirts and will not be taking them off until Harris is elected. "The day President Biden stepped down, the most glorious act of generosity and patriotism, I went out and bought a… pic.twitter.com/FqAr9eZiyy — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 6, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.