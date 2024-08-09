‘Criminal Minds’ Actor Gabriel Olds Arrested, Charged with 7 Counts of Sexual Assault

Actor Gabriel Olds was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven felony counts of sexual assault. The Hollywood actor — who has appeared on Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Law & Order, among other shows — was also accused of using his fame to lure victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Olds, who is currently being held on $3.5 million bail, used his fame and Yale University alumnus status to coax his victims, many of whom he found on dating apps, according to a report by Fox News.

Authorities added that a 41-year-old woman had initially accused the CSI actor of raping her in her home in January 2023. After that, two other women came forward alleging similar situations — dating as far back as 2013.

These victims all described “consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault,” Fox News reported.

On July 19, a warrant was issued for Olds’ arrest. The Cold Case actor was then taken into custody on Wednesday.

“We heard the same story again and again,” detective Brent Hopkins said. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes.”

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up,” Hopkins added. “Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Investigators added that they believe there could be other victims out there — due to Olds’ Hollywood career likely making it so that more of his alleged attacks are successful — and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

In addition to Criminal Minds, NCIS, Law & Order, CSI, and Cold Case, Olds has also appeared in Private Practice, Charmed, D.C., The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Apartment 407, and Without Limits, among other titles, according to his IMDb page.

