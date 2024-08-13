Disney Star Skai Jackson Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Disney Channel alumna Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested last week for domestic battery after she had a fight with her boyfriend in public.

Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery after deputies reviewed video footage of the actress pushing her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, law enforcement told TMZ.

The 22-year-old — best known for her appearances in the the Disney shows Jessie and Bunk’d — was reportedly cited by police and released a few hours later.

The identity of Jackson’s boyfriend remains unclear. Notably, the actress has not posted any photos with him on social media.

Law enforcement told TMZ they were called to Universal CityWalk after security witnessed Jackson and her boyfriend fighting in public. The Disney Channel alumna allegedly pushed him multiple times.

Security then intervened and separated the couple until police arrived, at which point Jackson and her boyfriend both denied that they had a physical altercation, with the actress insisting that they were actually happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will reportedly review the case to decide if there will be any charges.

