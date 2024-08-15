Rob Schneider Unloads on Kamala Harris, ‘Lockdown-Riot Allowing’ Tim Walz: ‘Cancer on Our Nation’

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider blasted Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for their “newest lie” about independent candidate for president Robert Kennedy Jr.

“DON’T BELIEVE THE DEMOCRAT’S NEWEST LIE! My friend Robert Kennedy Jr. will not join forces with the truly malignant tumor on our Nation, Kamala Harris and Lockdown-Riot Allowing-Walz,” the comedian wrote in an X post on Thursday.

DON’T BELIEVE THE DEMOCRAT’S NEWEST LIE! My friend Robert Kennedy Jr.

will not join forces with the truly malignant tumor on our Nation, Kamala Harris and

Lockdown-Riot Allowing-Walz. https://t.co/xgEEixmfVx — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 15, 2024

On Wednesday, the mainstream media jumped to a story that Kennedy sought a meeting with the Harris campaign to endorse her for president and shutter his campaign if she offers him a position in her cabinet.

The story, first reported by the failing Washington Post, said that the intel came for a “people familiar with the conversations.”

However, since the story went live, Kennedy has come out forcefully denying that he would ever endorse Harris. Indeed, Kennedy seemed to denounce the entire Democrat Party, not just Harris.

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” Kennedy wrote in a Thursday morning post on X.

The independent candidate for the White House then went on to condemn the party as “warmongers” and the party of censorship.

“The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion,” he wrote, adding, “Kennedy Democrats were anti-war. Kamala‘s is riddled with neocon warmongers.”

Kennedy then added a number of comparisons between the old Democrat Party from the 1960s and the party now in thrall to the extreme left.

“The RFK/JFK dems were allies of Main Street, cops, firefighters, and working people. VP Harris’s is the Party of Big Tech, Big Pharma and Wall Street,” he wrote accusingly.

“My dad and uncle’s party was the champion of voting rights and fair elections. VP Harris’s is the party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites,” he added.

Finally, after alleging that Harris is “scared to debate and can’t survive unscripted interviews,” and saying Harris was involved with lying to America about the mental health of Joe Biden, Kennedy closed with a sharp vow.

“I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her,” he wrote,

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston