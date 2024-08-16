Jack Russell, Lead Singer of Great White, Dead at 63

Jack Russell, lead singer of the rock band Great White — who survived a devastating concert fire in 2003 — died on Thursday at the age of 63.

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell,” a statement posted to Russell’s Instagram account read, adding that the singer “passed peacefully” in the presence of his wife, son, cousin, and two friends.

On July 17, Russell announced his retirement from Great White, explaining that he had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy, which causes loss of coordination and balance, and speech changes.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road,” the singer said. “After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve.”

“Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support,” Russell added. “Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder.”

Great White is perhaps best known for their hits, “Once Bitten Twice Shy,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 1989, “The Angel Song” which reached No. 30 on the chart in December 1989, and “Rock Me,” the band’s first big hit that made it to the No. 60 spot on the chart in 1987.

Other hit songs from Great White include “Call It Rock N’ Roll,” which peaked at No. 53 on the chart in 1991, and “Save Your Love,” which reached No. 57 on the Billboard chart in 1988.

The band’s 1989 album “…Twice Shy” ended up selling about 2 million copies.

In 2007, Great White reunited with its original members to commemorate their 25th anniversary. The band then released a new studio album and has been on tour this summer.

Listen Below:

The Great White singer is also perhaps known for surviving one of the most tragic concert fires in U.S. history, which resulted in the deaths of 100 people, including the band’s guitarist, Ty Longley.

Russell was performing at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island n 2003, when the band’s pyrotechnics sparked a fire.

Great White ended up holding benefit concerts after the concert fire to raise money for the badly-burned survivors, as well as the family members of those who died. The band also agreed to pay a $1 million settlement.

“It was a horrible tragedy,” Russell told Roanoke Times in 2010. “I wish we could go back in time and erase it.”

“I wish there was something I could’ve done about it,” he added. “This was one of those things where you don’t see it coming — there’s no way you can possibly see it coming. You just kind of pick yourself up and move on. You take what life gives you.”

On Thursday, Poison singer Bret Michaels reacted to Russell’s death, writing an X post, “To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace.”

“RIP Jack Russel. This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories. He was not evil. And man could he sing!” Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider wrote.

“Just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell. So sad,” Cinderella drummer Fred Coury reacted. “The world lost 1 of the nicest guys in the business & 1 of the great voices to sail across the airways of the 80’s. RIP, Captain.”

