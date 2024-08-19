Black Influencers Blast Hollywood Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: ‘The Democratic Plantation Paying You to Shame Blacks’ Won’t Work

Hollywood’s hard sell of Kamala Harris is becoming increasingly aggressive, especially when it comes to black voters. Now some black influencers are pushing back, asserting the right for people to think for themselves and vote however they choose.

Celebrities and media personalities who have been hawking Kamala in recent weeks include former CNN host Don Lemon, who recently tried to pressure black voters during his recent Atlantic City trip; actor D.L. Hughley, whose social media feeds are a non-stop Kamala-fest; and radio host Rickey Smiley, who recently shamed black voters who don’t plan on backing the Harris-Walz ticket in November.

The mounting pressure is now provoking a backlash from black influencers who don’t like being told how to vote.

Maj Toure, the libertarian activist and founder of Black Guns Matter, called out their blatantly transparent shilling, saying voters “should be embarrassed if you’re still falling for it.” He also referenced Malcolm X’s famous indictment of how the left uses black celebrities to control how black voters think.

Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Rickey Smiley, Plies… There’re literally still using the same playbook Malcolm warned us about 60 years ago! You should be embarrassed if you’re still falling for it. pic.twitter.com/U9jwLzQxJJ — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) August 15, 2024

Activist Umar Johnson also blasted the non-stop Kamala parade, alleging he rejected the Harris campaign’s offer of $10,000 to interview Kamala.

“I’m not no Rickey Smiley or Steve Harvey. You don’t drop no check off and say, ’Get the negroes to the plantation on November the [5th],’” he said on his YouTube show. “Black vote ain’t for sale.”

He added: “Kamala Harris and the Democratic plantation is paying you celebrities, paying you to shame black people into voting. Y’all know we not going to get nothing out of that vote.”

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Civil Rights activist Dr. Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson announced that Kamala Harris’s team offered him $10,000 for an interview with Kamala Harris. Dr. Umar also uploaded text messages proving his claim and says Kamala Harris’s team is also paying Rickey… pic.twitter.com/z8njeuKDBw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 15, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump is rapidly gaining ground with black voters who want to see an end to record-high consumer prices and the non-stop flow of illegal aliens who receive taxpayer-funded benefits, like free housing, transportation, health care, and even college tuition.

A CBS News/YouGov poll in June shows former Trump is making gains with black voters, with support at 23 percent — nearly double from 2020.

Influencer Kwame Brown is also pushing back against the Kamala hard sell, singling out radio host Rickey Smiley.

“How is this dude scolding everybody who is black, trying to force them to vote for Kamala? Rickey, Do you not know we can see, bro?” he said on his “Bust Life” YouTube show, according to a Washington Times report. “People can vote for Cornel West. You can’t just say stupid shit, like, ’If you’re saying you’re not with Kamala, that means you’re with Trump.’ Why would you say something like that when there’s other people on the ballot?”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com