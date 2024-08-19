John Legend Says Eight-Year-Old Daughter ‘Can’t Imagine Why Anyone Would Vote for Donald Trump’

Pop star John Legend, who will be performing this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, is claiming that his eight-year-old daughter “can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump.”

John Legend spoke about his eldest daughter, Luna, in an interview Monday with The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like ‘this is me’ up there,” he told the outlet “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring, and she’s excited, and she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”

Legend will reportedly be performing at a private event at the DNC this week.

A longtime supporter of regime Democratic candidates, the singer backed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the most recent presidential elections. actively hitting the campaign trail on their behalf.

He even performed in a primetime inauguration special back in 2021 to celebrate Biden’s ascendancy to the White House.

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have repeatedly expressed their antipathy for former President Donald Trump, making it a defining characteristic of their public personae.

As Breitbart News reported, Chrissy Teigen recently said she is afraid that Trump will “come after” her if he re-takes the White House in November, claiming he still resents her for calling him a “pussy ass bitch” on social media several years ago.

