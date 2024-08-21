Watch: DNC Anti-Israel Protestors Crash Stephen Colbert’s Live Nancy Pelosi Interview

The chaos outside the DNC came inside the house on Tuesday when anti-Israel protestors crashed Stephen Colbert’s live CBS broadcast, disrupting what was supposed to be a fluff interview with Nancy Pelosi.

Stephen Colbert was interviewing former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about her new book when shouting was heard from the audience, prompting producers to halt the interview. “The subject is on Israel and Palestine and if you have a seat, we have to go to commercial break,” a clearly peeved Colbert said.

Watch below:

Later, he scolded the protestors for expressing their views on his show. “Please don’t interrupt my guests,” he said.

This year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago has experienced chaotic protests as woke progressives have descended on the city to express their anti-Israel sentiment as well as their refusal to vote for Kamala Harris in November.

Their demonstrations have received support from non-establishment left-wing candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein. West even urged voters to “abandon” Kamala.

The mainstream news media have tried to downplay the scope of the protests, but the party poopers are finding ways to make themselves heard.

In recent weeks, Democrat leaders have tried to assuage the woke, anti-Israel section of the party by having Kamala Harris distance herself as much as possible from Joe Biden.

But young progressives aren’t buying it.

Protestors have disrupted a number of Kamala’s speaking events, even provoking her into a tit-for-tat exchange in Michigan during which Kamala scolded them in a condescending tone.

“I am speaking now,” she said, regurgitating one of her favorite lines.

