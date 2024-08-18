Anti-Israel Protesters Gather Outside DNC, Tell Voters to Reject Kamala Harris

Anti-Israel protesters were seen gathering outside of where the Democratic National Convention (DNC) will take place this week, with some present even calling on voters to reject Kamala Harris.

The anti-Israel rally reportedly unfolded at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Dr. on Sunday afternoon — the first of many demonstrations that will happen this week.

“WGN News found one demonstration organized by ‘Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws,’ a coalition comprised of various feminist and pro-Palestinian groups; the latter issue will also be front and center come Monday,” per WGNTV.

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the coalition, told reporters that “tens of thousands” of people will be marching in the street.

“Almost 270 organizations from across the U.S. have joined the coalition to March on the DNC,” Abudayyeh said. “Tens of thousands [of people] will be out on the streets starting tomorrow, August 19 at noon, right here at Union Park to say, ‘Stop the genocide now, end U.S. aid to Israel and free Palestine.’”

“Up until 2 p.m. when we step off, we’re going to be fighting for our rights and we’re going to be fighting for that route,” Abudayyeh added.

Photos and videos of the protests began to circulate on social media.

During one speech, which Breitbart News broadcasted during a Facebook live, a woman denounced the Democrats for failing to deliver on promises.

“My issue with the Democratic Party is they tell us lies … Every time, they lie to us,” the woman said. “So why should we come out and vote for these Democrats? They’re not doing nothing for us. And I’m sick and tired of them lying to us. Every single time.”

