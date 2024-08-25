‘This Old House’ Star Roger Cook Dead at 70

Roger Cook, the landscaping expert on PBS’s Emmy-winning home renovation program This Old House for nearly 40 years, died Wednesday at the age of 70 “after a long, determined struggle with illness.”

“Saddened to announce that God called dad home this week. He will leave a void in our lives that can never be filled but we find solace knowing he is finally at peace after a long, determined struggle with illness,” read a Thursday post to Cook’s X/Twitter account written by one of his children.

A second post shared a GoFundMe link, adding, “If you are interested in honoring dad’s legacy, consider donating to one of his last wishes- a family foundation set up to fund nonprofit work in wildlife and land conservation, medical research and other areas that were close to dad’s heart.”

“We are forever grateful for the love the TOH fan base showed dad over the years,” a follow-up post concluded.

Cook, who was a cast member on This Old House for 38 years, was also the owner of K&R Tree and Landscape Company, which he founded with his wife Kathleen in 1982.

The landscaping and gardening expert also started his involvement on This Old House in 1982, when he first appeared on the series. He then became a full-time cast member on the show in 1988.

“You could ask Roger any question about any plant — which ones would survive shade, how to treat diseases, which perennials or annuals to choose, the best woody plants or deciduous trees for a certain backyard, even the Latin names for everything — and he knew it,” Fred Pendleton, Cook’s longtime friend and K&R Landscaping co-owner, told People.

Cook ended up leaving the show in 2020 due to health issues.

The landscaping expert was also a member of the Massachusetts Arborist Association. He also served on the board of directors for New England Grows and the Association of Landscape Contractors of Massachusetts.

“One would think that being on television for almost four decades, receiving an Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2022, having over 30,000 twitter followers and a Wikipedia page would go to a person’s head, but Roger always remained true to the person he was kind, passionate, and always humble,” Cook’s obituary states.

“He was the everyday guy next door who was always ready to help with a yard project, or coach his son and daughter’s basketball teams,” it added. “As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in your local community to honor Roger’s lifelong environmental efforts.”

Cook is survived by his son, Jason Roger Cook, his daughter, Molly Cook, and his three grandchildren, Peter, Noah, and James. He was predeceased by his wife in 2010.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.