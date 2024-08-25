TLC Cancels Concerts After T-Boz Suffers Medical Crisis

T-Boz, one of the last two remaining members of the 1990s hip-hop/R&B group TLC, reportedly suffered “severe abdominal blockage” and had to cancel two upcoming concerts.

The group revealed in an Instagram Story over the weekend that T-Boz, real name Tionne Watkins, suffered “severe abdominal blockage,” which forced the group to cancel concerts at the NY State Fair on Friday and Foxwoods in Connecticut on Saturday.

“After delivering an electric performance in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse,” the statement began. “However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

“Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances. She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage,” it continued.

The statement further said that T-Boz “deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters.”

“The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition,” it concluded.

T-Boz said in her own Instagram statement that she is “on the mend.”

“This was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over,” the “Waterfalls” singer said. “I look forward to making it up 2 all of you … and hopefully I’ll get out of the hospital soon. A soon as tomorrow if all goes well! Thank you for understanding … blessings always.”

In 2002, T-Boz became one the last two remaining members of the iconic group alongside Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas following the tragic death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in a car crash in Honduras. Following a long hiatus, the group saw a resurgence in 2015 and began touring again following an autobiographical movie on MTV.

