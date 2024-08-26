Sally Field Claims Kamala Harris Stands for ‘Democracy’ Despite Not Receiving Any Primary Votes

David Ng

Hollywood star Sally Field is claiming Kamala Harris stands for democracy even though she didn’t receive a single vote in the Democratic primary.

Sally Field announced her return to social media over the weekend with two Instagram posts. In one, she trashed former President Donald Trump. In the other, she endorsed Kamala Harris, claiming a vote for the Harris-Walz ticket is a vote for “democracy.”

“Hope is here,” the Norma Rae actress wrote, later adding: “Vote for our country, our children and grandchildren. Vote for the earth and women and human rights. Vote for democracy. Vote for @kamalaharris and @timwalz . Please dear God. (And I’ll be your best friend.)”

Kamala Harris didn’t participate in the Democratic primary process this election cycle and therefore received zero votes. Nevertheless, she replaced Joe Biden on the party’s presidential ticket when Democrat leaders and donors forced the sitting president to drop out of the race after his polling tanked post-debate.

Following the intra-party coup, Democrat leaders shifted the party’s messaging away from “democracy” toward the vague-sounding “joy” and “freedom.” Apparently, the two-time Oscar winning actress didn’t get the memo during her absence from social media.

Sally Field also returned to the platform formerly known as Twitter after an absence of nearly two years, though she is refusing to call it by its new name “X.”

